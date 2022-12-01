'Today, India Commences Its G20 Presidency' - PM Narendra Modi Writes

The previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results ensuring macroeconomic stability, rationalising international taxation, and relieving debt burden on countries, among many other outcomes. We will benefit from these achievements and build further upon them.

However, as India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift to benefit humanity as a whole?

I believe we can.