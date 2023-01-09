Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Top Govt Offices; Fascist Attack, Says Lula

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK."

Why you must read on: The riots in Brazil were eerily similar to the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. According to AP, political analysts had warned for months that a similar attack was a possibility in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has been questioning the credibility of the country's voting system, without evidence.

(With inputs from AP)