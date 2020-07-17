‘Vikas Dubey Encounter Not Fake’: UP Police to SC
The UP Police told the court that the encounter was correct.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 17 July, submitted a detailed reply to the Supreme Court in connection with the deaths of Vikas Dubey and his associates, stating that the “encounters” were correct and cannot be termed fake, ANI reported.
The reply by the UP police came after the Supreme Court on 14 July had allowed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file his response to the pleas seeking a probe into the alleged police encounter of Dubey by Monday, 20 July, and listed the matter for hearing on that date.
The court is hearing two petitions filed by lawyers, Ghanashyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi.
The petitions will be heard by the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday.
Bobde, in the previous hearing, had also said that the bench might be inclined to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the matter.
Petitioner Upadhyay had requested that a retired judge be asked to monitor the probe.
Dubey was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Kanpur on 10 July. He was a history-sheeter and the prime accused in the murder of eight police personnel in a shoot-out at Kanpur’s Bikaru village.
The UP government had, on 11 July, constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the police’s involvement in Dubey’s criminal network.
