Make it Clear if It’s Arrest or Surrender: Akhilesh on Vikas Dubey
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sought a CBI probe in Dubey’s case.
Soon after the arrest of UP gangster Vikas Dubey on Thursday, 9 July, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to say that the “government should make it clear whether it is an arrest or surrender”.
He also asked for the call detail record (CDR) of his mobile phone to be made public so that the “true collusion” in the case can be busted.
“The news is coming that the prime accused of the Kanpur incident is in police custody. If this is true, then the government should make it clear whether it is surrender or arrest. Along with that, his mobile phone’s CDR should be made public with which the true collusion can be busted,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sought a CBI probe in Dubey’s case, raising questions over the grant of “protection” to him.
“Despite the alert, the accused reached Ujjain. This not only exposes the claims of security but also indicates connivance,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke with his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath about the arrest.
Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Chouhan said, “I congratulate the MP Police on the arrest of Vikas Dubey. I am constantly in touch with the UP authorities and have also spoken to UP CM Adityanath. For further probe, he’ll be handed over to the UP Police. The police of both states are working in coordination.”
“Those who think that their sins will be washed away by taking shelter in mahakal, they don’t know about mahakal. Our government is not going to spare any criminal,” the MP CM said in another tweet.
The developments of Thursday come almost a week after eight UP police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in a shoot-out in Kanpur while trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, who is facing up to 60 criminal cases.
Dubey is a well-known criminal with political links, with over 60 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting in his name.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
