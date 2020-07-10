Day After Arrest, Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in an Encounter

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter early on Friday, 10 July, the police confirmed.

Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, said Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier on Friday, ANI had reported that one of the vehicles part of the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur had overturned.

Narrating the sequence of events before Dubey was declared dead, Kanpur West SP said: