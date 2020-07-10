Day After Arrest, Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in an Encounter
Dubey, the prime accused in the ambush in Kanpur that left 8 cops dead, was arrested in MPs Ujjain on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter early on Friday, 10 July, the police confirmed.
Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, said Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, reported news agency PTI.
Earlier on Friday, ANI had reported that one of the vehicles part of the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur had overturned.
Narrating the sequence of events before Dubey was declared dead, Kanpur West SP said:
“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. The police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital.”SP, Kanpur West, as quoted by ANI
Week-Long Hunt to Nab Vikas Dubey
Dubey, the prime accused in the encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday after almost a week-long hunt to nab him across three states. On Wednesday, it had been reported that he was spotted at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad, but gave the police the slip.
The reward for information on the history-sheeter had also been doubled to Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday.
On Thursday, just before news of his arrest emerged, two aides of the UP gangster were killed in separate incidents.
Dubey was a well-known criminal with political links, with over 60 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting in his name.
