Vikas Dubey ‘Encounter’ Leaves Behind Several Unanswered Questions

This was the same Vikas Dubey who was the prime accused in the killing of eight UP policemen in a shoot-out in Kanpur on 3 July. This was the same Vikas Dubey who had been giving the police the slip for the past six days. He had managed to move from UP to Delhi and finally reached Ujjain via Faridabad, where he was caught.

During the arrest, he kept shouting:

'I am the Vikas Dubey of Kanpur.'