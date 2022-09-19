3 Dead After Roof Collapses in UP's Deoria, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Relief Amount
UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.
Three people of a family died when the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria due to rains on Monday, 19 September, police said.
Dilip Gond, his wife Chandni, and their two-year-old daughter Payal died in the incident, according to Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.
“An old house collapsed on Ansari Road late at night around 3 am. Three people were found dead. District Administration, police department and fire service have recovered their bodies,” said Saurabh Singh, SDM Sadar, Deoria.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured and announced Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.
The Incident
The family slept on the ground floor of their two-storey house on Sunday.
Due to sudden rains on Monday morning and dampness of the walls, the house collapsed, a trader, Satyapralash Baranwal, who owned the house said.
The police along with fire brigade officials pulled the bodies out of the debris with the help of a JCB machine after a three hour rescue operation and have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Gond's mother Prabhavati who also lived in the house was safe as she was out of the house when the incident happened, police added.
She sustained injuries due to a brick falling on her and is undergoing treatment.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
