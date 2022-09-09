4 Injured After Building Collapses in Delhi's Azad Market Due to 'Overload'
Efforts are ongoing to rescue 6-7 people who still remain trapped under the debris, officials said.
Four people were injured after a four-storey building, which was under-construction, collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market on Friday, 9 September.
Fire officials said that they received a call regarding the incident at around 8:30 am on Friday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations.
Officials said that four people had been rescued from under the debris and taken to the hospital. However, they added that rescue operations are still ongoing since 6-7 people are still trapped.
Officials also said that prima facie, the cause of the collapse was that the structure was facing an overload. They also said that nobody was staying in the building.
- 01/05
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/05
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/05
(Photo: PTI)
- 04/05
(Photo: PTI)
- 05/05
(Photo: PTI)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Delhi Building Collapse
