Rainfall Lashes UP: 3 Kids Dead in Unnao, 9 Dead After Wall Collapse in Lucknow

At least nine people died and two were injured after a wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in the Dilkusha area, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia has said.

Meanwhile, rains forced the roof of a kuccha house to collapse around 3 am last night in Unnao, resulting in the death of three children, who died at the spot.

SDM Ajit Jaiswal said that as per provisions, a pucca house will be made for them, and shelter and food will be given till the house is made. Relief of Rs 4 lakh also to be provided per child, Jaiswal said.