Rainfall Lashes UP: 3 Kids Dead in Unnao, 9 Dead After Wall Collapse in Lucknow
Lucknow received almost as much rain in one day as it sees in a whole month.
At least nine people died and two were injured after a wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in the Dilkusha area, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia has said.
Meanwhile, rains forced the roof of a kuccha house to collapse around 3 am last night in Unnao, resulting in the death of three children, who died at the spot.
SDM Ajit Jaiswal said that as per provisions, a pucca house will be made for them, and shelter and food will be given till the house is made. Relief of Rs 4 lakh also to be provided per child, Jaiswal said.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.
The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors said that they were out of danger.
Meanwhile, an orange category heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.
A low-pressure area over the state has caused heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with authorities warning that the situation might continue till Saturday.
According to the orders of District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, schools affiliated to all Boards, up to class 12, will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and waterlogging in many parts of the city.
Lucknow received almost as much rain in one day as it sees in a whole month.
The city has recorded 155.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The average that Lucknow usually receives for the whole month of September is 197 mm, NDTV reported. The unusually high rainfall has also caused waterlogging in some areas.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Rainfall Uttar Pradesh Lucknow
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.