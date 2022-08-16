Elderly Couple Dies in Mumbai's Mulund After Ceiling of Old House Collapses
Notably, the BMC had issued a notice to the building last month.
Two people in suburban Mulund lost their lives after a part of the ceiling of their first floor house collapsed on Monday, 15 August.
The incident occurred on the ground plus two-storey Moti Chhaya building situated at Nanepada in Mulund (East), at around 7:46 pm, as per fire service officials.
The deceased have been identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla , 93, and Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla, 87. They were rushed to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital in Mulund but were declared brought dead.
The incident was reported to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room helpline by local residents.
Notably, the BMC had issued a notice to the building last month, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
A section 351 notice is like a show-cause notice that is served to the owner/occupant of a residential structure seeking permissions and authorisations granted by the local administration for carrying out structural alterations.
The incident in Mulund was designated as a Level 1 disaster. Fire brigade officials said the structure was approximately 20-25 years old.
Former minister Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to express his condolences and urged citizens not to ignore the dilapidated structure warnings of the BMC.
