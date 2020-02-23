Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently made headlines for his remark where he claimed that divorce is more common in educated families because “with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart.”

And with that statement, SA Aiyar writes in Swaminomics — his column for Times of India, Bhagwat entails that India so far had affluent, educated men and not women. Without any rights and education, he says, divorce was not an option for women and it is education that makes people “demand rights, and this outrages those with power”.

He cites the subjugation of women in every faith and tradition, such as, Hinduism, where men had ownership to property and power over all family matters. Or in Islam, which requires a raped woman to produce four witnesses, making it almost impossible for her to complain. Or in Christianity, which has a history of men having the sole monopoly of rights.