Before Trump, Bush Jr was the Other Republican POTUS to Wow India

Bush knew that he had to make a grand gesture, unprecedented in sweep and substance, to win over India. He and Vajpayee thought of ending India’s stubborn and splendid isolation on the NPT (Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty). Now it was Bush’s turn to propose the unthinkable; going against allies like Japan, Germany and China, ignoring Pakistan’s fulminations, turning a deaf ear to shrieking ayatollahs, he gave an exemption to India from the treaty, the one and only such instance in world history!

By then, Vajpayee had lost a shock election, putting the soft-spoken Manmohan Singh in the hot seat. But Singh turned out to be hard as nails on this issue, even betting his job on the nuke deal. His quest was sharp: to convert India from a renegade to a legitimate “equal” on the world nuclear stage.