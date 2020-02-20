Namaste Trump: Trade Deal or Not, Trump’s India Trip is ‘Perfect’

India, on the other hand, is a bright spot for Trump with 56% of the people expressing confidence in him. Indians are not in love like the Filipinos (77%) or the Israelis (71%), but fond they are of the man with a baffling personality and an untiring ability to hurl stuff at domestic rivals, foreign leaders, former aides and anyone else who crosses his path or Twitter timeline.

However, Trump happens “to like Prime Minister Modi a lot” as he said on Tuesday. The Trump-Modi “bhai-bhai” thing could translate into a slice of Indian American votes come Nov. 3 when Americans will decide whether to re-elect the man or go Democrat. That would be return enough for the long flight over.

For Modi, to have the world’s most powerful man pay a visit when all he is getting these days is criticism from western capitals for the tangled web of divisive policies he has woven since his own reelection, is good dividend.

Trump seems to be amenable to accentuating the positive and eliminating the negative at least for now. Holding forth on the Feb. 24-25 visit, he underplayed the absence of a trade deal – the one “deliverable” that would have warmed his heart given his obsession with trade, deficits and money. For him not to focus on the elusive deal was significant.