If Kashmir is Normal, Why is BJP Govt Scared of Foreign Criticism?

The irony is compounded by the fact that the Government claims the situation is normal in Kashmir. Why, then, is the government so scared of critics? If things are fine in Kashmir, shouldn't the government encourage them to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs and polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a Parliamentary Group on the subject is worth cultivating? If you don’t succeed in moderating her views, you are no worse off than you were before; but if she realises that things are not as awful as she had been led to imagine by her Pakistani sources, you might have the beneficial effect of less strident criticism coming from her.

This way you have guaranteed her resentment and enmity. That doesn’t sound like the smartest course for a government that wants to present itself to the world as a responsible and admirable democracy.

I do realise, as the government of course does, that its decision to deport the MP is quite popular in India: my social media timeline demonstrates that, and even one of my party colleagues has come out openly in support of the government’s action. I found it ironic that some of the same people who applauded me for going to Britain as an Indian MP and telling them off about their colonial misbehaviour, are now attacking me for wanting India to grant a British MP the same privilege! As I observed on Twitter, if we can dish it out, we should be able to take it.