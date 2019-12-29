Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In her column in The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh hopes that, in the coming decade, India goes from being a country often described as having the ‘potential to become prosperous and powerful’ to a country that’s realised at least some of its potential.

Highlighting the events of the past weeks, Singh adds that nationwide protests were the last thing we needed at “a time of deep economic uncertainty”.

Singh writes that the Modi government has gone from an agenda of vikas to one “supported mostly by upper caste urban Hindus”.