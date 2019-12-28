NPR Was Also Done by UPA. So Why ‘Fear’ Modi Govt’s Intentions?

The then minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on 23 July that year: “The government has now decided to create the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) based on the information collected under the scheme of NPR by verifying the citizenship status of all individuals in the country.’’

Home Minister Amit Shah was technically correct when he said in a televised interview after the cabinet decided to update the NPR, that the two processes are quite different. What he did not say, however, is what gives the game away: that the NPR can be used to create an NRC at any time, should the government decide to do so, as was stated by members of both the Vajpayee and Modi governments at different points.

It would be disingenuous to suggest then that there is no link between the two.