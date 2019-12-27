‘I Still Receive Threats’: The Real Fallout of Fake News in 2019

Amid the JNU protests over fee hike in November, 30-year-old Pankaj Mishra was misidentified as 47-year-old Moinuddin. claiming that he has been studying at the university since 1989.

Raising a question about the way he was targeted, Pankaj Mishra said that this is an agenda to spread communal hatred in the society.

“Why did they identify me as Moinuddin only? I could have been identified as something else too. I could have been identified as a Christian, in Hinduism also there are many castes. But why did they identify me as a Muslim only?”asks Pankaj.

He also described the impact it had on his family and his friends.

“My family was completely disturbed. They used to constantly call me to check on me. I used to receive 20-30 calls per day from my friends,” Mishra told The Quint.