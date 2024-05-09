'He Took Rs 7 Lakh From Me,' Says Keralite Trafficked to Russia as CBI Arrests 4

Prince Sebastian, a 24-year-old Keralite fisherman, who fought in the Russia-Ukraine war in March and returned with severe injuries, heaved a sigh of relief upon learning that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents had arrested four Indian traffickers. The traffickers had duped him and his cousins, Vineeth Silva and Tinu Pani Adima, in January with false promises and sent him to Russia.

"I feel relieved to learn that the CBI has arrested four traffickers who are deceiving unemployed youths like us," he told The Quint in an exclusive interview.

"Among the four arrested, Yesudas Junior, also known as Priyan, was the person who deceived me. He took Rs 7,00,000 from me for migration and promised me a security job in Russia. However, upon my arrival in Russia, I was placed in an army camp, trained in weapon handling, and sent to the battlefield in Lushank, Ukraine," Prince added.