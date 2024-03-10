"We're Ill, Being Made to do Heavy Work": Indians Stuck in Russia-Ukraine War

23-year-old Gagandeep is afraid. Speaking to The Quint over WhatsApp, he pleads the authorities to rescue him and the other Indians stuck in a war that is not theirs to fight.

Gagandeep and six other Indian men are being "forced" to fight the Russia-Ukraine war, miles away from their homes, after a travel agent allegedly "duped" them into joining the Russian Army as 'helpers'.

The seven men — five from Punjab and two from Haryana — had on 3 & 4 March released two videos, now viral on social media, pleading to the Indian government to bring them back home.

The Quint had on 7 March reported extensively on how the Russian Army allegedly "forced" them to sign a contract with it, after the youths were "duped" by a travel agent and left "stranded" in Belarus on pretext of "tourism".

Now, the men disclosed they are not receiving proper medical treatment, being made to do "heavy work" and are anxious to come back to India.