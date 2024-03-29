Putin is Forcing Indian Workers to Fight His War — Why is PM Modi Silent?

In the 26 February statement where the MEA first addressed the issue, its sole concern was to deny “inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge.”

On 29 February a spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs admitted that “20-odd people are stuck” and “We are trying our level best for their early discharge.” He added, “We’ve told (Indian) people not to venture into the war zone or get caught into situations which are difficult.”

On 8 March, Jaiswal claimed the CBI had “busted” the trafficking ring and arrested culprits. “Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army,” he said, “We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals.”

Each of these statements is evasive and fudges the facts. The Modi Government has not even once admitted that the workers have been forced by Russia against their will to fight as armed combatants.

The GoI says that Indians have been “duped to work with the Russian Army” – but this is a half-truth. Many of these Indians intended to “work with the Russian Army” as ‘helpers’ – the nature of the “duping” was that they were press-ganged into combat

The GoI is asking the Russian army for a favour: the “early discharge” of Indian nationals. However, persons being held captive do not require the Russian Army to “grant” a discharge. They’re asking for freedom from captivity, which the GoI won’t demand because it won’t admit the fact

The prize for sheer gall is taken of course by the MEA telling Indians they should not “venture in the war zone” or “get caught into difficult situations”. Indians aren’t wandering off to the war front for fun, the Russians are taking them by force. They didn’t “get caught in a situation”; they were caught by Russian authorities

Being forcibly detained by a foreign state, locked up and threatened with 10 years in prison if they refuse to fight isn’t a mere “difficult situation”: it’s a war crime and a heinous violation of international law. This ought to be the single biggest and most urgent diplomatic issue between India and Russia.