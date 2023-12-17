'Should Not Be Underestimated': PM Modi on Parliament Security Breach

Days after the Parliament security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the incident was "worrying" and "very serious."
In an interview to Dainik Jagran, PM Modi said, "The gravity of the incident in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. Therefore, Speaker Sir is taking the necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating strictly. It is equally important to go into depth as to what are the elements and intentions behind this."
"There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this," he added.
This was PM Modi first comment on the incident which occurred on 13 December.
What Happened?
On 13 December, at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans inside the Lok Sabha and in the Parliament premises, raising several questions on the Parliament's security protocol.
Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly protesting against several issues including unemployment, inflation and Manipur violence.
Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested six people, and registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
