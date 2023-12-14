Mysuru To Delhi: Timeline of How Accused Plotted Parliament Security Breach

Met on Facebook 18 months ago, fans of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, 'unhappy' with the government's functioning — Though the six persons accused in the security breach which took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December hailed from different parts of India, these are some of things they had in common.

While the Delhi Police charged four of the accused-- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde-- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), two accomplices (Vicky/Vishal Sharma and his wife) have been detained, and the seventh Lalit Jha is still on the run.