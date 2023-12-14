Met on Facebook 18 months ago, fans of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, 'unhappy' with the government's functioning — Though the six persons accused in the security breach which took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December hailed from different parts of India, these are some of things they had in common.
While the Delhi Police charged four of the accused-- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde-- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), two accomplices (Vicky/Vishal Sharma and his wife) have been detained, and the seventh Lalit Jha is still on the run.
As per initial interrogation, Delhi Police sources told The Quint that the accused were "unhappy" with the state of the government and were protesting against several issues including unemployment, inflation and Manipur violence.
As per reports, the accused met one-and-a-half years ago on Facebook and were part of a group called 'Bhagat Singh Fan Clubs.'
The incident on Wednesday was allegedly planned months ago, with one of the accused D Manoranjan conducting a 'recce' during the winter session of Parliament.
Mysuru To Delhi: Timeline of How Accused Plotted Parliament Security Breach
1. Accused Began Planning In January: Reports
According to several reports, the first meeting of the accused took place in Karnataka's Mysuru around one-and-a-half years ago. All five joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media.
News agency PTI reported that while Lalit, Sagar and Manorajan had met in Mysuru, and later added Neelam and Amol.
Quoting police sources, NDTV reported that it was this meeting where they discussed the need to highlight issues which they believed Parliament should discuss. This included issues such as unemployment, inflation and the Manipur violence.
In January 2023, the second meeting between the five accused took place, during which they allegedly planned the Parliament breach.
Police sources said that D Manorajan allegedly carried out a reccee as he visited the Parliament complex during the Monsoon Session to "take stock of the security measures."
It was during his visit when Manorajan realised that a visitor's shoe was not being checked during entry and the accused planned to hide the canisters inside their shoes.Expand
2. Pass Collected at 9 am; Jha Was At Spot
According to The Indian Express, Manoranjan coordinated with the personal staff of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who is his local MP, and sought a visitor's pass for 14 December.
"The official staff called him on Tuesday, asking him to pick up his pass which was made for December 13 instead. This morning, they left Vicky’s house in a radio taxi and reached Parliament,” IE reported quoting sources.
NDTV reported that the accused gathered at India Gate on Wednesday morning, where Shinde allegedly distributed the smoke-filled canisters to the rest.
Sharma and Manoranjan then went inside the Parliament building with the canister concealed in Manoranjan’s shoe.
Meanwhile, Neelam and Anmol Shinde stayed outside to raise slogans. Lalit Jha was also at the spot and was taking their videos. When the police detained the accused, Jha allegedly fled the spot.Expand
3. Social Media Activity Of Accused
From photos of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, to photos and videos from the farmers' protests-- these were some of the posts of three of the five accused on social media.
On Wednesday, Lalit Jha posted a video on Instagram of Neelam Singh (Azad on social media) and Anmol Shinde protesting outside the Parliament chanting “Jai Bhim” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan, while releasing coloured gas from canisters.
Jha describes himself as a "teacher" on social media. Most of his posts are quotes and pictures of freedom fighters.
In his last Instagram post before the incident, Sagar Sharma said: "Jeete ya hare, par koshish toh zaroori hai. Ab dekhna yeh hai, safar kitna haseen hoga… Umeed hai phir milenge (Whether you win or lose, it is important to try. Now we just have to wait and see how beautiful the journey will be... let's hope we meet again)
Sharma calls himself a writer, poet, philosopher, and a "actor, thinkert and artist." Sharma hails from Lucknow's Alambagh and drives an e-rickshaw in the city.
Anmol Sinde has also posted videos and photos of him running, boxing and winning medals in sports.
