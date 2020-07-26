No Objection to Restoring 4G Internet Connectivity: J&K to Centre

His comments come after an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Supreme Court on Thursday said that a committee constituted to examine the demands for restoring 4G services had decided not to relax the restrictions on internet usage any further.

The special committee comprises the Union Home Secretary, Department of Telecommunications Secretary and the Chief Secretary of J&K.

This affidavit was a result of the plea filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals at the Supreme Court. The plea mentioned that 4G services were essential amid the coronavirus pandemic for people to connect with doctors in case of emergencies. It also said that without high-speed internet services, schools have been facing problems in holding virtual classes for their students amid the lockdown.