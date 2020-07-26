No Objection to Restoring 4G Internet Connectivity: J&K to Centre
J&K administration said that high-speed net connectivity would not pose any problem.
The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has told the Centre that it has no objection to restoring 4G internet services, The Indian Express reported. It added that high-speed net connectivity would not pose any problem.
“We have been making (a) representation for this… I feel that 4G will not be a problem. I am not afraid how people will use this. Pakistan will do its propaganda, whether it is 2G or 4G. It will always be there… But I don’t see an issue,” Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu told The Indian Express.
His comments come after an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Supreme Court on Thursday said that a committee constituted to examine the demands for restoring 4G services had decided not to relax the restrictions on internet usage any further.
The special committee comprises the Union Home Secretary, Department of Telecommunications Secretary and the Chief Secretary of J&K.
This affidavit was a result of the plea filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals at the Supreme Court. The plea mentioned that 4G services were essential amid the coronavirus pandemic for people to connect with doctors in case of emergencies. It also said that without high-speed internet services, schools have been facing problems in holding virtual classes for their students amid the lockdown.
