Govt Ignores Order On J&K Internet: Is Supreme Court Looking Away?

It has been over two months now since the Supreme Court of India ordered the constitution of a Special Committee to “look into the prevailing circumstances and immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of [internet] restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, not only has the central government failed to set up the Special Committee which it was supposed to do “immediately”, but a contempt petition filed with the Supreme Court – informing the court of the government’s failure to comply with the Supreme Court's own order, and asking the Court to direct the government to obey the order – has not been listed for hearing, despite being registered over a month ago.