MHA Claims Special Committee Met on 10 June, Upheld 4G Ban in J&K 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has categorically denied allegations that the Centre committed contempt of the Supreme Court by failing to comply with the apex court’s directions for a Special Committee to look into the 4G ban on mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an affidavit, dated 21 July, the MHA argues that the Special Committee was set up by the Supreme Court’s judgment itself, meaning the Centre didn’t need to take any further actions to set it up.

Moreover, the MHA claims that the Special Committee – which was supposed to consider whether the blanket internet speed restrictions across the Union Territory were excessive, and whether alternatives such as limiting the restrictions to certain areas would be more appropriate – has already met twice, on 15 July and 10 June.