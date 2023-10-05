'Never Before...': Journos Call Day-Long NewsClick Raids 'Black Day For Press'

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



"Free the press."

"Stop criminalising honest journalism."

"Say no to the McCarthyism of the Indian media."

These were some of the posters seen at a protest staged by journalists at New Delhi's Press Club of India on Wednesday, 4 October, against the Delhi Police's crackdown on news portal NewsClick.

This comes a day after the arrests of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after day-long searches at over 35 locations linked to the news portal, its employees, and contributors.