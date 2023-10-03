Delhi Police Raid Homes of Journalists in NewsClick Probe, Seize Phones, Laptops

The Delhi Police on Monday, 3 October, allegedly raided homes of several journalists, including Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhasha Singh, and Urmilesh, in an probe into the funding of news organisation NewsClick, The Quint has learnt.

Among those raided early Monday morning also included satirist Sanjay Rajoura and historian Sohail Hashmi.

"Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone... [sic]," Abhisar Sharma posted on X (formerly Twitter).