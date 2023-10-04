NewsClick Editor Prabir Purkayastha Moves Delhi Court Seeking Copy of FIR

Arrested NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on Wednesday, 4 October, moved a petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the First Information Report (FIR).
The news portal has alleged that it has not been provided with a copy of the FIR registered against them.
"We have not been provided with a copy of the FIR, or informed about the exact particulars of the offences with which we have been charged. Electronic devices were seized from the NewsClick premises and homes of employees, without any adherence to due process such as the provision of seizure memos, hash values of the seized data, or even copies of the data. NewsClick’s office has also been sealed in a blatant attempt at preventing us from continuing our reporting," NewsClick said in a statement.
Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur will be hearing the petition shortly.
Purkayastha and NewsClick's human resource head Amit Chakravarty were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday, 3 October, after hours of questioning. Both of them were remanded to seven days of policy custody.
The police also questioned over 30 journalists associated with the news portal and seized their phone as well as laptops.
The probe was carried out in connection with a case that was filed against the NewsClick under The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, in August this year.
