Muslim Women's Rights Day 2022: Know the History & Significance

Muslim Women's Rights Day is observed every year on the first of August to celebrate the enforcement of the law against the 'Triple Talaq' rule among Muslims.

Before the enactment of the law against the Triple Talaq , Muslim men were given the privilege to divorce their wives instantly by reciting the word 'Talaq' (Talaq is an Arabic word meaning divorce) three times consecutively. However, the rule was discarded by the Government of India to preserve the security of Muslim women.

According to the Government of India, the Triple Talaq, also known as Talaq-e-Biddat is illegal and the offenders will be jailed up to 3 years and also have to pay fine. Muslim Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate the law that was made against the Triple Talaq rule in India and encourage women to stand for themselves against the unfair suppression.