Bajrang Muni, Who Gave Rape Threats to Muslim Women, Arrested by UP Police

Originally a native of Pratapgarh district, Bajrang Muni alias Anupam Mishra claims to be the mahant of Badi Sangat Udaseen Ashram in Khairabad locality, a minority-dominated area in Sitapur.

Muni has round-the-clock police protection apart from a PAC deployment at his ashram.

After the video went viral, Bajrang Muni had defended his statement, refused to apologise, and targeted Zubair instead.

"The video has been tweeted by Mohammed Zubair. If you check his profile, there is not a single post which is not anti-Hindu. If he was a humanitarian or a secular person, he would also have posted about atrocities committed by Muslims against Hindus or the hate speeches by them. But he has posted only those tweets in which Hindus are shown to be aggressive," Bajrang Muni claimed.