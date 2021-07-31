Two Years of Triple Talaq Law: Has It Made a Difference? Here's a Reality Check

"In the Muslim community, women are the only ones who are criticised. I understand that the Quran says you can have up to four wives. So, my husband had two wives. But answer me, does Islam allow you to have an affair with a third woman? It does not. So, if the woman is raising her voice against being given instant triple talaq in such a circumstance, why are you calling her wrong? Should you not understand the trauma and her troubles. Why should I have to pay for his crime?"

These are the words of 34-year-old Jannat Begum Patel, the first woman in India to have registered a case on the allegation of instant triple talaq against her husband, 35-year-old Imtiyaz Ghulam Patel, in Mumbai on 2 August 2019.

While the law has led to a reduction of cases – almost 85 percent, according to activists – the complainants The Quint spoke to said they had got little benefit from it. This raises concerns regarding the law, its implementation and taunts from community members, which do not make their life any easier.