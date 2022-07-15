Monkeypox in India: Kerala Issues Special Alerts for 5 Districts

India's first monkeypox case was reported in Kerala on Thursday, 14 July, in a 35-year old man who arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is also the first monkeypox case in South East Asia region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Friday, 15 July.

Meanwhile, Kerala government on Friday stepped up vigil to prevent the spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam as there were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight from these districts.