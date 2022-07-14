India Reports Its First Monkeypox Case in Kerala; Patient Arrived From UAE
He is "quite stable, with all vitals normal", Kerala State Health Minister Veena George said.
India reported its first monkey pox case in Kerala on Thursday, 14 July, after a traveller from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tested positive for the virus, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said.
The man arrived in Kerala three days ago and was hospitalised after he displayed symptoms. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
He landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and is "quite stable, with all vitals normal," Kerala Health Minister Veena George told news agency ANI.
His primary contacts have also been identified, including his father, mother, a taxi driver, an auto driver, and 11 fellow passengers from adjacent seats, she added.
Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms besides a distinctive bumpy rash. It is usually mild, though there are two main strains. The Congo strain, which is more severe, causes death in up to 10 percent of the patients and the West African strain has a fatality rate of around 1 percent.
The global caseload crossed 10,000 on Thursday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The cases spread rapidly in non-endemic countries, from April to June 2022. Fresh cases were detected in individuals with no travel history to West or Central Africa.
(With inputs from ANI.)
