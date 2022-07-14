India Reports Its First Monkeypox Case in Kerala; Patient Arrived From UAE

India reported its first monkey pox case in Kerala on Thursday, 14 July, after a traveller from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tested positive for the virus, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said.

The man arrived in Kerala three days ago and was hospitalised after he displayed symptoms. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

He landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and is "quite stable, with all vitals normal," Kerala Health Minister Veena George told news agency ANI.

His primary contacts have also been identified, including his father, mother, a taxi driver, an auto driver, and 11 fellow passengers from adjacent seats, she added.