Monkeypox in India | Centre Issues Safety Guidelines: What to Know

Monkeypox is a viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, and its symptoms can be similar to that of smallpox.

Although it is not a new disease, it was considered a rare disease that was largely confined to the tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Since May, however, cases of monkeypox have been spreading rapidly across the world – in countries where it isn't endemic –in people with no travel history to these regions.

In a matter of a couple of months, the disease has spread in around 60 countries and the total global caseload of monkeypox has gone up to 9200 and counting.

Typical symptoms to look out for include,