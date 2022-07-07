Monkeypox Cases Cross 6,000, WHO Says Present Cases Show Atypical Symptoms
The number of monkeypox cases globally crossed 6,000 from 59 countries. Three deaths have been reported so far.
The global monkeypox caseload has crossed 6,000 from 59 countries, with three deaths reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a status report on monkeypox cases on Wednesday, 6 July, adding that it would begin updating the status of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak on a biweekly basis.
2,614 fresh cases were reported from 27 June, along with two new deaths, and nine new countries reporting cases.
The WHO's statement adds that monkeypox has begun spreading through local transmission for the first time in newly affected countries that have no links or travel histories to West or Central Africa, where monkeypox is endemic.
The UN organization had also published a document on public health advice and safety guidelines to follow during the ongoing outbreak on 28 June. However, the organization has yet to declare monkeypox a pandemic or a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Monkeypox cases spread rapidly in non-endemic countries, from April to June 2022. Fresh cases were detected in individuals with no travel history to West or Central Africa. The number of cases weekly recorded jumped by 77 percent from 27 June to 6 July.
However, ten countries have reported no new cases for over 21 days, the maximum incubation period of the monkeypox virus, according to the WHO.
Unusual Symptoms In Present Monkeypox Cases: WHO
The WHO added that the symptoms reported by patients in the present outbreak have been different from the cases detected in Africa.
"The clinical presentation of monkeypox cases associated with this outbreak has been atypical, as many cases in newly-affected areas are not presenting with the classically described clinical picture for monkeypox (fever, swollen lymph nodes, followed by centrifugal rash)."WHO statement
It adds that over 80 percent of the present cases report a systemic or widespread rash on the body, and 50 percent report a fever, while 41 percent reported genital rashes.
