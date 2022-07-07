Monkeypox Cases Cross 6,000, WHO Says Present Cases Show Atypical Symptoms

The global monkeypox caseload has crossed 6,000 from 59 countries, with three deaths reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a status report on monkeypox cases on Wednesday, 6 July, adding that it would begin updating the status of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak on a biweekly basis.

2,614 fresh cases were reported from 27 June, along with two new deaths, and nine new countries reporting cases.

The WHO's statement adds that monkeypox has begun spreading through local transmission for the first time in newly affected countries that have no links or travel histories to West or Central Africa, where monkeypox is endemic.

The UN organization had also published a document on public health advice and safety guidelines to follow during the ongoing outbreak on 28 June. However, the organization has yet to declare monkeypox a pandemic or a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).