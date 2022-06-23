‘Governor Enjoys Discretion if Majority in Doubt’: Legal Experts on Maha Crisis

The governor has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers if the chief minister continues to enjoy majority, but can exercise discretionary powers in ordering floor test, dissolution of house or exploring possibilities for government formation if he has doubts over the majority of the ruling dispensation, according to legal experts on Thursday.

The gubernatorial powers including the discretionary ones have taken centre stage in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in the Shiv Sena, one of the three constituents of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, amid speculation that the governor may be advised to dissolve the state Assembly.