'Will Consider Leaving MVA, but Return to Mumbai': Sena's Sanjay Raut to Rebels

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 23 June, said that the party would consider leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government provided that the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai within 24 hours and state their demands directly.

"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati. They should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We are ready to consider exiting the MVA alliance if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the CM," Raut said.

The MVA comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, apart from the Sena.