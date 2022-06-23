'Will Consider Leaving MVA, but Return to Mumbai': Sena's Sanjay Raut to Rebels
The Shiv Sena MP gave rebel MLAs an ultimatum of 24 hours to return to the state and make their demands directly.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 23 June, said that the party would consider leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government provided that the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai within 24 hours and state their demands directly.
"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati. They should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We are ready to consider exiting the MVA alliance if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the CM," Raut said.
The MVA comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, apart from the Sena.
At least 42 MLAs - 35 from the Sena and seven independents - are camped in Guwahati under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.
Cong Calls Meeting At 4 pm After Raut's Comments
After Raut's comments, the Congress called for a meeting of its leaders at 4 pm. Leaders scheduled to attend include HK Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, and Ashok Chavan, news agency ANI reported.
NCP leader Praful Patel also reacted to Raut's comments, saying that the circumstances surrounding the Maharashtra government were difficult.
"It is true that the situation is tough. We will assess the matters in a meeting that is scheduled to take place in the evening," Patel said while addressing the press.
(With inputs from ANI.)
