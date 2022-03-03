Maha Governor Koshyari Leaves Assembly Abruptly Amid Sloganeering by MVA MLAs

Amid sloganeering by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly on the first day of the state's budget session on Thursday, 3 March, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari left the House abruptly, without completing his speech.

Soon after the governor came to the Central Hall of the House, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members reportedly began shouting slogans and protested against Koshyari for his recent controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"While MVA legislators raised slogans hailing Shivaji Maharaj, the Opposition BJP made "low level" slogans. The governor could not tolerate this and left the Assembly without waiting for the national anthem," Maharashtra NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said, as per news agency PTI.