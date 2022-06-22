'Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is COVID Positive': Congress Leader Kamal Nath
This comes after the state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has been appointed as the party's observer for the state, said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he was unable to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the latter had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray but he has tested positive for Covid. That's why I cannot meet him," Nath said while addressing the press on Wednesday.
The chief minister will attend a Cabinet meet to discuss the ongoing political turmoil via video conferencing.
This comes after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was shifted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. The 80-year-old governor had taken to Twitter to say that he had "mild symptoms."
The Maharashtra Crisis
Shinde was sacked by the Sena as legislative party leader after he orchestrated a rebellion against the ruling MVA government.
A day after BJP's thumping victory in the MLC polls, at least 20 MVA MLAs, led by Shinde, were said to be at Surat's Le Meridian Hotel. Later, Shinde claimed that he had the support of 46 MLAs, several of whom moved with him from Surat to a hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the political developments in Maharashtra may lead towards the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.
"The political developments in Maharashtra heading towards the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha...," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
