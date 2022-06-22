'Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is COVID Positive': Congress Leader Kamal Nath

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kamal Nath, who has been appointed as the party's observer for the state, said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he was unable to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the latter had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We had a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray but he has tested positive for Covid. That's why I cannot meet him," Nath said while addressing the press on Wednesday.

The chief minister will attend a Cabinet meet to discuss the ongoing political turmoil via video conferencing.