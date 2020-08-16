PIL Filed Seeking Independent Probe Into Kozhikode Plane Crash 

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking immediately closure of the Kozhikode International Airport and an independent, open court-monitored open inquiry into the plane crash.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on 7 August, killing 18 people, including the pilots.



The petition filed by Yeshwanth Shenoy on Friday demanded a criminal investigation into the cause of the plane crash by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).