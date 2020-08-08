‘Co-Pilot Had Feeble Pulse’: Locals Recount Kerala Plane Crash

For the people of Kondutty municipality, hearing the sound of a plane landing is a regular phenomenon. But on Friday, 7 August, the sound was far from usual. It was 7.39 pm when Suresh Babu heard a faint noise of what seemed like an explosion. A couple of minutes later, he heard a loud noise and rushed along with his family to the terrace to see what had happened.

Having seen a puff of dust in the area, he took his bike and rushed to the entry gate – just 200 metres away.

But the horror of what he set his eyes on once he reached and the pandemonium that followed will be difficult to shake off, said Suresh Babu to The Quint.

The horrific plane crash at the Karipur Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode left at least 18 persons dead and 16 others critical.