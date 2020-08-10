Why Air India Express Plane Crash Is A Wake-Up Call To Reform DGCA

India really has no equivalent of the NTSB. There is the Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) under Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). We are yet to hear from them. Even a casual Google search for the AAIB website returns an ‘unsafe’ callout. Their website is not even ‘https’ or ‘safe’. This is the organisation that will delve into air accidents in India and make recommendations to prevent recurrence. Can any Indian recall a single AAIB member who made significant contributions to flight safety at national or international level? What is the span and depth of our accident investigation system that does not make a single meaningful contribution to the cause of aviation safety? Who are the experts this system chooses?

All air accident reports in India carry this foreword (excerpted from a recent crash report):

“The investigation is conducted not to apportion blame or to assess individual or collective responsibility. The sole objective is to draw lessons from this accident which may help in preventing such accidents in future.”