DGCA Bans Wide-Body Aircraft at Kozhikode Airport During Monsoon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday, 11 August, banned the use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode Airport during the monsoon season, ANI reported.

The move comes after the recent crash landing of the Air India flight on 7 August that claimed 18 lives, including the two pilots.

Amid claims of neglecting red flags regarding the airport, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday had stated that the issues raised by the DGCA were duly addressed by the airport operator.