'Indians in Gulf Nations Safe, No Need to Worry': Govt Amid Prophet Remarks Row

Amid a row with Islamic nations regarding two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, 7 June, said that all Indians living in Gulf nations are safe and do not need to worry.

"All the Indians living in Gulf countries are safe, and they do not have to worry. There is no tension, you can contact any of your friends or relatives there," Goyal said at a press conference in Kerala.