BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal After Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad

On 29 May, Sharma was charged under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) after a complaint was filed by Raza Academy, an organisation representing the Indian Sunni Muslims.

This was after a clip from Sharma's appearance on a Times Now debate was shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on his Twitter account, in which Sharma was heard mocking Islam and Prophet Muhammad.