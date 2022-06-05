‘Arab Reaction Must Have Stung’: Oppn as BJP Suspends Sharma, Expels Jindal
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "The reaction in the Arab world must have really stung."
Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled their Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership, ostensibly for their derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad, Opposition leaders were quick to point out that the Arab world's reaction must have prompted the BJP to take such a step.
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "The reaction in the Arab world must have really stung."
On 4 June, Sheikh Al Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, had tweeted, "The insolent and obscene rudeness of the official spokesman for the ruling extremist party in India against the Messenger of Islam, peace be upon him, and his pure wife, Mother of the Believers Aisha, may God be pleased with her, is a war against every Muslim in the east and west of the earth, and it is a matter that calls for all Muslims to rise as one."
Referring to anti-India boycotts in the region, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, had also posted about "stores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain" removing Indian products as a retaliation to the statements against Prophet Muhammad.
'How Come Sharma and Jindal Not Arrested Yet?' Asks Cong Leader Sadaf Jafar
Congress leader Sadaf Jafar wrote, "How come Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal not arrested yet, they should be charged for instigating communal tension not just in India but in the Arab world. Issuing a letter is not enough, we demand action against the wrongdoers..."
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "For their domestic audience to be fed with hate, they put at risk thousands of Indians working in Middle East countries, damage long standing relationships India has had, and destroy Indian businesses."
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted, "Quite telling of our system that the Arab world & the US State Dept reacted to a BJP Spokesperson’s vile communal comments while Indian courts kept mum."
