After Qatar, Iran & Kuwait Summon Indian Envoy Over Prophet Remarks
The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal on 5 June.
Following Qatar, Indian ambassadors to Iran and Kuwait were also summoned by the foreign ministries of the respective countries on Sunday, 5 June, over controversial remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's against Prophet Muhammad.
Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership.
This comes after the party sought to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, during a debate on a television channel. When the controversy snowballed, Jindal posted a controversial tweet about the Prophet, which he later deleted after outrage.
'Want Public Apology': Kuwait to India
Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, in a tweet, said it had summoned the Ambassador to India. The country handed him a protest note stating it “rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”.
According to a statement, Kuwait demanded a "public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation".
Iran Summons Indian Envoy
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs too summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an "insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show", Irna International news reported.
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit Delhi, in his first-ever trip to the Indian capital next week.
Stand Of Fringe Elements, Not India's: Indian Govt
Responding to this, the Indian government told its Qatar counterpart that:
"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.
"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," a press release by Embassy of India-Doha further added.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.