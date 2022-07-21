Stone Mining Protest: Seer Critical After Self-Immolation Attempt in Rajasthan

A seer allegedly set himself afire amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Bharatpur's Deeg on Wednesday, 20 July, a day after another seer climbed atop a mobile tower demanding a ban on it.

The seer was referred to Jaipur from Bharatpur in a critical condition, officials said. The seer who had climbed atop a mobile tower came down after the incident and peace talks are going on, police said.

The authorities extended the suspension of mobile internet services in some areas of Bharatpur by a day.

Khoh SHO Vinod Kumar said,