Man Kills Himself Wanting a Government Job, Suicide Note Blames Vasundhara Raje

Namo Narayan Meena died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Dholpur after preparing for a government job for ten years.

Awaiting to get employed as an Ayurveda Compounder for over ten years, Meena died by suicide and held Rajasthan's ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje responsible for it in his suicide note.

The suicide note read:

"Reason for suicide: Ex CM Vasundhara Maharani"

"Why: Because she did not recruit any 'Ayurveda Compounder' during her entire regime."

Meena was the eldest among five siblings.