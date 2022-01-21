Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Supreme Court, Rushed to LNJP Hospital
The grievously injured man is now out of danger, a senior police officer said.
A 50-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the new building of the Supreme Court in the national capital on Friday, 21 January, the Delhi Police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 2 pm, reported IANS. The grievously injured man was immediately rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) by police personnel.
A senior police officer of the New Delhi district told The Quint that the man, who works as a security guard in an exhaust fan factory in Noida, wasn't paid his salary for the last three months by the management of the factory. He is out of danger, added the officer.
Doctors attending on him told IANS that the condition of the injured man is stated to be stable. "He has received only minor burn injuries. Only his hair and clothes had caught fire," one of the doctors said.
He further said that the man is currently under observation.
Hospital sources said that the man was identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida. Meanwhile, a crime team of Delhi Police had reached outside the Supreme Court and was collecting evidence from the spot.
